Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRG stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The company has a market cap of $317.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 90.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.