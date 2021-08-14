Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
BRG stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The company has a market cap of $317.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have commented on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
