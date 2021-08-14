Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.88.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.