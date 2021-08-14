Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $357.00 at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $370.00 to $357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA reduced their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.26.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $152.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.44. Baidu has a twelve month low of $115.59 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,639,000 after acquiring an additional 808,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

