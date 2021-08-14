Busey Wealth Management Grows Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 60.6% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $4,182,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Cigna stock opened at $210.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

