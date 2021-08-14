Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 13,007 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Hill-Rom comprises about 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $92,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 301,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,345,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRC opened at $133.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.07. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

