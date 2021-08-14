Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,686 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

