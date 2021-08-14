The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.39% of The Cooper Companies worth $76,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after acquiring an additional 449,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $67,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,841,000 after buying an additional 170,075 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $436.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.93 and a fifty-two week high of $442.67.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.29.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

