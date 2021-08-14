Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

