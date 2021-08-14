Schaltbau (ETR:SLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.80

Schaltbau Holding AG (ETR:SLT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €55.80 ($65.65) and last traded at €55.70 ($65.53), with a volume of 50179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €55.60 ($65.41).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30. The company has a market cap of $531.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57.

Schaltbau Company Profile (ETR:SLT)

Schaltbau Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies components and systems for the mobile and stationary transportation technology and capital goods industry. It operates through four segments: Pintsch, Bode, Schaltbau, and SBRS. The Pintsch segment offers stationary transportation technology and rail infrastructure equipment; and installation, testing, commissioning, maintenance, repair, spare parts supply, training, and digital services.

