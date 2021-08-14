Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.05

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 66832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

