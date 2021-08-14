Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHGUF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $632.14 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

