Bradley Mark J. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bradley Mark J. cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $316.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $320.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

