Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.99

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 18151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

RPID has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

