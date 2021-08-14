ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Up 8%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shares shot up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.38. 2,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

ORIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,778 shares of company stock valued at $94,714.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

