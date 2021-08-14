iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sets New 52-Week High at $68.43

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.43 and last traded at $68.42, with a volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.27.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWX. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

