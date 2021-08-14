BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $85.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.