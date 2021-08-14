Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

TSE:CHR opened at C$4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$653.94 million and a P/E ratio of 33.11. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer bought 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at C$664,451.78.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

