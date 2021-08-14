Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

