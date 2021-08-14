Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

BKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

