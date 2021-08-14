DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.26.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $194.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion and a PE ratio of -26.36. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.45.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.45, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,920,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,668,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,969,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

