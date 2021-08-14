Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Evan Sharp Sells 103,501 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,388,052.72.

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $4,915,133.94.

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $3,973,349.16.

NYSE PINS opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

