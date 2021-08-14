Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Roth Capital

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.66.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $662,137. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 102.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 91,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Centrus Energy by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

