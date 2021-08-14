610 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after buying an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 106,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock opened at $385.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.04 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.