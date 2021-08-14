Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,960,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,211,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $9,090,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,643,231 shares of company stock valued at $500,623,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $360.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.63. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.88.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

