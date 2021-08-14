Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 12.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 34,278 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,929,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

