Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 371 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 81.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after acquiring an additional 651,803 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $309.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.03. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $310.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

