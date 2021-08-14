Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

