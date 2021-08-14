Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 387,123 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,607 shares of company stock worth $1,193,058 in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

KMI stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

