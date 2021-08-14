Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Luxottica Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUXTY)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

