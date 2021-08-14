Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY)’s share price rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389.50 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 383 ($5.00). Approximately 128,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 514,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.50 ($4.96).

SDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of £307.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.02.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

