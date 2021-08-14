Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Decreases By 93.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

