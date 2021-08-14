Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Decreases By 93.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.85. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $62.16.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.