Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APRE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.15.

Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

