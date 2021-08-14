ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,690,000 after purchasing an additional 242,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,247,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,671 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

