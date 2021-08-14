Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Drops By 74.1%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AWF opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

