Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Drops By 74.1%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the July 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AWF opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $12.58.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
