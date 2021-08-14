BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DSU stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 223,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,931 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.