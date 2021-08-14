BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the July 15th total of 301,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
DSU stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
