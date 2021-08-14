System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Price Target Raised to GBX 380

System1 Group (LON:SYS1) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:SYS1 opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 267.81. System1 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

