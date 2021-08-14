Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB cut their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.95.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$35.34 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.37.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.749585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

