IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Friday. IMI has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. IMI’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

