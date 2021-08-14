Insider Selling: Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SI stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

