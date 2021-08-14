JustBet Price Up 37.7% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $2,462.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,292.25 or 0.99672749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00873134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.