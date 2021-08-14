Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price lifted by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$20.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$13.04 and a 52-week high of C$21.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.22.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9622577 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.81%.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

