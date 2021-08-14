$340,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will report sales of $340,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the lowest is $210,000.00. VBI Vaccines reported sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $2.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.75 million, with estimates ranging from $10.20 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,213 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.03. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

