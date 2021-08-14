XMON (XMON) Price Hits $1,915.75 on Top Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,915.75 or 0.04124840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. XMON has a market cap of $2.86 million and $74,713.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,292.25 or 0.99672749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00873134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

