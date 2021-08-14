Meggitt’s (MEGGF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEGGF. HSBC downgraded shares of Meggitt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Meggitt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Meggitt from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Get Meggitt alerts:

OTCMKTS:MEGGF opened at $11.36 on Friday. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.