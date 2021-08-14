Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
GNHAF opened at $132.33 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.58.
About Vifor Pharma
