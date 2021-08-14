K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.75 Price Target at DZ Bank

DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.89 ($12.81).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.01. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

