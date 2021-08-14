adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €319.30 ($375.65) on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €307.66.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

