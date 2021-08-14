Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

DIISY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.222 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.