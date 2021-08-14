Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

DIISY opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.63. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $18.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.222 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.21.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

