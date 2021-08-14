SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Insider Kay Oswald Acquires 4,170 Shares

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) insider Kay Oswald bought 4,170 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $22,434.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.82.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

