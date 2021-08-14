Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Buys $41,151.30 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $41,151.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

